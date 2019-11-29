Rose managed 13 points (6-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt), eight assists and one rebound in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 102-101 loss to Charlotte.

Rose struggled from the field Wednesday but managed to at least give you eight assists on the night. With Blake Griffin back in the lineup, Rose has seen his production fall of late. Even on the strong nights, Rose is more of a points and assists streamer. He is not a must-roster player unless of course, an injury forces him into a more sizeable role.