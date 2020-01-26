Rose finished with 27 points (10-22 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six assists, four rebounds and two steals in 37 minutes Saturday in the Pistons' 121-111 overtime loss to the Nets.

For the 12th consecutive game, Rose was able to reach the 20-point mark, doing so on relatively efficient shooting from the field and the free-throw line. Though the Pistons are mindful of not overextending Rose given his long track record of injuries, he's still managed to clear 30 minutes in four consecutive contests. Expect his playing time to be scaled back at least a little bit Monday versus the Cavaliers, as Detroit should have Reggie Jackson (back) available to relieve Rose at point guard.