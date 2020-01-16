Pistons' Derrick Rose: Hits for 22 against Celtics
Rose scored 22 points (11-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt) while adding six assists, two rebounds and a block in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 116-103 win over the Celtics.
Making only his second start of the season and his first since Nov. 11, Rose scored 20 or more points for the seventh straight game and the ninth time in his last 10 contests. The veteran guard is averaging 22.4 points, 5.4 assists, 2.8 boards and 1.0 threes over that stretch, but he'll resume his role as the anchor of the Pistons' second unit if the club wants to take a longer look at Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk.
