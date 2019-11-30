Pistons' Derrick Rose: Impresses with 23-point effort
Rose had 23 points (8-12 FG, 3-4 3PT, 4-6 FT), four assists and two rebounds in 22 minutes off the bench during Friday's 110-107 defeat against the Hornets.
Rose only has one start this season, but that hasn't prevented him from being a consistent performer for the Pistons. The former MVP winner has scored in double digits in six of his last seven games, meaning his role as a bench threat shouldn't have much of an impact on his value going forward. He is expected to continue coming off the bench ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Spurs at home.
