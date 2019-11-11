Pistons' Derrick Rose: In starting lineup
Rose will start Monday's game against Minnesota, James Edwards of The Athletic reports.
In a bit of a surprising move, the Pistons will move Rose into the starting five in his first game back after he missed four contests with a hamstring injury. It'll be the first start of the season for Rose, who logged three 20-plus-point efforts in his first six games prior to the injury. Bruce Brown will move to the bench Monday.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...