Rose will start Monday's game against Minnesota, James Edwards of The Athletic reports.

In a bit of a surprising move, the Pistons will move Rose into the starting five in his first game back after he missed four contests with a hamstring injury. It'll be the first start of the season for Rose, who logged three 20-plus-point efforts in his first six games prior to the injury. Bruce Brown will move to the bench Monday.

