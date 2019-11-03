Rose (hamstring) is listed as out for Monday's game against the Wizards.

Rose is battling a strained right hamstring, and it looks like he'll be sidelined for a second straight game after he missed Saturday's win over the Nets. With Reggie Jackson (back) also out and Tim Frazier (shoulder) doubtful, expect Bruce Brown, Langston Galloway and Luke Kennard to all see increased minutes.