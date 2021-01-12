Rose (knee) is listed as probable for Wednesday's game against the Bucks.
Rose missed Sunday's loss to the Jazz due to left knee soreness, but he was able to go through portions of Tuesday's practice. That apparently went well, and he's likely to play Wednesday.
