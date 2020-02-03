Pistons' Derrick Rose: Listed out Monday
Rose (hip) is listed as out for Monday's game against the Grizzlies.
Rose strained his left adductor during Monday's game against Denver, so it's not a surprise that he'll remain out the second night of a back-to-back. Consider the veteran guard day-to-day as Wednesday's meeting with the Suns approaches.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...