Rose had 24 points (9-18 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight assists, two rebounds and one steal during a defeat to Milwaukee on Monday.

Rose logged both 20-plus points and zero turnovers for the first time this season. The matchup also raised Rose's assist average to 6.2, which is on pace to be his best since the 2011-12 campaign. He will look at replicating said performance in Wednesday's rematch at Milwaukee.