The Knicks and Pistons are nearing a deal to send Rose to the New York for Dennis Smith and draft compensation, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Rose looks like he likely will soon be reunited with former coach Tom Thibodeau in New York on a squad that is already fairly loaded at the backup guard position. If the 32-year-old former MVP is indeed shipped to the Knicks, he likely wouldn't take on a huge role considering the team already has the likes of Immanuel Quickley, Elfrid Payton, Alec Burks, Austin Rivers, Frank Ntilikina and RJ Barrett. Rose is averaging 14.2 points on 42.9 percent shooting, 4.2 assists, 1.9 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 0.9 triples across 22.8 minutes in 15 appearances for Detroit this season.