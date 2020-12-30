Rose scored 15 points (6-18 FG, 1-4, 3PT, 2-2 FT) to go with seven assists, two rebounds and two steals across 26 minutes in a 116-106 loss to Golden State on Tuesday.

The veteran guard was called into immediate action after rookie guard Killian Hayes suffered an ankle sprain early in the contest. This likely means that the 32-year-old will shift into a starting role in Detroit's next contest against Boston. But don't count on production going up much since even with Hayes healthy, Rose has averaged 14.3 points in nearly 30 minutes per game off the bench this year