Rose had 12 points (6-15 FG, 0-3 3Pt), four assists and one block in 23 minutes during Thursday's 126-106 loss to the Bucks.

Rose entered the starting lineup, taking the spot of the recently bought out Reggie Jackson. However, Rose struggled badly in this difficult matchup versus the league's best team to date. Still, there's a good chance he'll earn considerably more minutes on nights when the score is a bit closer, as Detroit trailed by 27 entering the final quarter. As such, Rose is probably set to carry a decent load for Detroit down the stretch of 2019-20.