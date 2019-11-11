The Pistons list Rose (hamstring) as questionable for Monday's game against the Timberwolves.

Rose was able to practice Sunday, but the Pistons will presumably reassess his condition during Monday's morning shootaround before determining if he's fit to return from a four-game absence. If both Rose and Tim Frazier (shoulder) -- who is listed as probable -- are able to suit up Monday, Bruce Brown would likely be in store for a reduced role at point guard and see more work on the wing.