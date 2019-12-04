Rose tallied 12 points (6-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), nine assists and two rebounds in Tuesday's 127-94 win against the Cavaliers.

Rose has been very efficient in his shooting this season, converting on a career-high 49.8 percent of his shots which has led him to average 16 points per game in only 23.3 minutes per game. With Reggie Jackson (back) out for all but two games this season, the team has opted to give Bruce Brown his spot in the rotation. Rose has outperformed Brown despite playing less time, averaging more points and assists per game. With Jackson expected to miss at least the next two weeks, it is unclear what Rose's role will be when he returns, and it is possible he could see less playing time.