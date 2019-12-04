Pistons' Derrick Rose: One assist shy of double-double
Rose tallied 12 points (6-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), nine assists and two rebounds in Tuesday's 127-94 win against the Cavaliers.
Rose has been very efficient in his shooting this season, converting on a career-high 49.8 percent of his shots which has led him to average 16 points per game in only 23.3 minutes per game. With Reggie Jackson (back) out for all but two games this season, the team has opted to give Bruce Brown his spot in the rotation. Rose has outperformed Brown despite playing less time, averaging more points and assists per game. With Jackson expected to miss at least the next two weeks, it is unclear what Rose's role will be when he returns, and it is possible he could see less playing time.
More News
-
Pistons' Derrick Rose: Impresses with 23-point effort•
-
Pistons' Derrick Rose: Hands out eight assists in loss•
-
Pistons' Derrick Rose: Posts dud in 20 minutes•
-
Pistons' Derrick Rose: Scores team-high 20 points•
-
Pistons' Derrick Rose: Should play Saturday•
-
Pistons' Derrick Rose: Questionable with foot soreness•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...