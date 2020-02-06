Pistons' Derrick Rose: Out again Friday
Rose (hip) will not play Friday against the Thunder.
Rose will miss a third straight game as he recovers from a strained left hip, with Reggie Jackson likely to pick up another start in his place. With the Pistons playing a back-to-back set Friday and Saturday, it wouldn't be surprising to see Rose remain sidelined for both contests.
