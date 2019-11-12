Pistons' Derrick Rose: Out for second half of back-to-back
Rose has been ruled out of Tuesday's game against the Heat due to rest purposes.
Rose was cleared to return from a hamstring injury Monday night against the Timberwolves, but he was held in check, limited to six points over 20 minutes of action. He'll take a seat for the second half of his team's back-to-back.
