Pistons' Derrick Rose: Out Friday
Rose (hamstring) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Pacers, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
Rose will remain sidelined for a fourth consecutive game as he continues to battle a strained right hamstring. With Tim Frazier (shoulder) doubtful, Bruce Brown will likely get another start at point guard.
