Rose will not play in Saturday's game against the 76ers due to knee soreness, Derek Bodner of The Athletic reports.

This decision is not all that surprising, as the Pistons are playing on the second night of a back-to-back set. Rose produced nine points (3-11 FG, 1-2 3PT, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and three assists across 20 minutes in Friday's loss to the Rockets. With Killian Hayes (hip strain) also sidelined, Delon Wright should see plenty of time running the point. Rose's next chance to suit up will come Monday in a rematch agianst Philadelphia.