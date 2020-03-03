Pistons' Derrick Rose: Out several weeks
An MRI on Rose's ankle returned negative, and the Pistons will re-evaluate him "in a few weeks," Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.
Rose landed awkwardly on his right ankle during Sunday's loss to Sacramento, and the 31-year-old is now set to miss extended time as the Pistons run out the clock on what's been a frustrating season. Rose figures to miss at least the next two-to-three weeks, at which point Detroit will have to assess whether it's worth bringing him back for the stretch run.
