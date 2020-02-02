Play

Rose (groin) is out for the remainder of Sunday's contest against Denver, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

Rose was officially questionable to return to Sunday's matchup with a sore left groin, but it appears that the Pistons have cautiously ruled out their point guard for the remainder of the game. Reggie Jackson started the second half of Sunday's contest and will likely see an increased role.

More News
Our Latest Stories