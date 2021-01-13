Rose (knee) is inactive for Wednesday's game against the Bucks, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
The 32-year-old was initially considered probable for Wednesday's contest before being downgraded to questionable, and he won't be suiting up versus Milwaukee. Delon Wright is set to operate as the primary point guard with Rose and Killian Hayes (hip) unavailable.
