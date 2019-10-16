Pistons' Derrick Rose: Out Wednesday
Rose is out for Wednesday's preseason contest against Charlotte, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.
It's unclear at the moment why exactly Rose will miss the team's preseason finale Wednesday although its probably related to the fact of trying to keep the guard healthy enough for the start of the regular season. Langston Galloway is a candidate to see an increased role during Wednesday's game.
