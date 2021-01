Rose won't return to Wednesday's game against the Bucks due to a right knee contusion, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

The 32-year-old appeared to suffer the injury late in the first half and won't retake the court after halftime. Rose had 10 points (3-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), one rebound and one assist in 11 minutes before exiting the contest.