Pistons' Derrick Rose: Pops for 20 points again
Rose scored a team-leading 20 points (7-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and added seven assists and two rebounds in 29 minutes off the bench Saturday in Detroit's 108-99 loss to Chicago.
The 31-year-old has now gone for 20 points in five consecutive games, his longest such streak since January 2012. With the Pistons sitting at 14-26, the veteran is a candidate to be dealt ahead of February's trade deadline. As long as he remains on the roster, however, Rose should continue to serve as one of Detroit's primary scoring options, especially with all of Blake Griffin (knee), Reggie Jackson (back) and Luke Kennard (knee) sidelined.
