Pistons' Derrick Rose: Pops for team-high 21
Rose scored a team-high 21 points (9-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while adding three assists in 30 minutes during Friday's 105-92 loss to the Raptors.
It was a curiously empty line in the box score -- Rose didn't even commit a foul, and was only charged with one turnover -- but the 31-year-old still scored at least 20 points for the 14th straight game. Rose is averaging 23.4 points, 6.0 assists, 3.4 boards and 1.0 threes over that stretch, and if the Pistons do decide to move him at the trade deadline, he's doing everything he can to maximize the return they would get.
