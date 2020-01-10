Rose scored 27 points (13-24 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), and accumulated seven boards and five assists in a loss to the Cavaliers on Thursday.

Rose is playing some of the best basketball he has in years, posting top 60 value over the last month. Reggie Jackson (back) remains out indefinitely, but his eventual return will put a damper on Rose's production. In addition, with Blake Griffin (knee surgery) potentially out for the season, and Andre Drummond appearing in multiple recent trade rumors, it's not beyond the realm of possibility for the 31-year old Rose to see a lighter load over the second half of the season.