Rose scored two points (1-11 FG, 0-4 3Pt), six assists, two rebounds and one block in a win over the Magic on Monday.

Rose just couldn't find his shot in this one, posting an ugly .091 field-goal percentage. His upside isn't as high now that Blake Griffin (hamstring/knee) has returned, but this performance is a far cry from expectations after he dropped 20 points and six dimes in his last game. Look for the 12-year veteran to bounce back against the Hornets on Wednesday.