Rose (knee) practiced Thursday and is expected to play Friday against the Suns, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.

Rose bumped knees with Giannis Antetokounmpo during Wednesday's game and wasn't able to return, but it sounds like the issue was short-lived. Prior to that contest, he was averaging 16.2 points, 6.2 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 26.3 minutes.