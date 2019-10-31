Pistons' Derrick Rose: Probable Friday vs. Bulls
Rose (hamstring) is probable for Friday's matchup against the Bulls, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
Rose was taken out of Wednesday's game due to hamstring soreness, but it's apparently not much of a concern. Through the first five games of the season, he's averaging 20.4 points, 6.2 assists and 1.6 rebounds in 25.2 minutes.
