Pistons' Derrick Rose: Probable Monday
Rose (knee) is considered to be probable for Monday's game against Philadelphia, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.
Every indication is pointing to Rose returning from a one-game absence that stemmed from left knee soreness. With Bruce Brown (calf) banged up, there's a good chance that Rose will enter the starting five in Brown's held out.
More News
-
Pistons' Derrick Rose: Downgraded to out•
-
Pistons' Derrick Rose: Probable Saturday•
-
Pistons' Derrick Rose: Big double-double in win•
-
Pistons' Derrick Rose: Vintage perfromance vs. NoLa•
-
Pistons' Derrick Rose: One assist shy of double-double•
-
Pistons' Derrick Rose: Impresses with 23-point effort•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...