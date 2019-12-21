Pistons' Derrick Rose: Probable Saturday
Rose is probable for Saturday's game against the Bulls due to left knee soreness.
Rose has emerged from Friday's loss to Boston with some knee soreness, but he's likely to play. Across 10 December appearances, he's averaging 16.2 points, 6.9 assists and 2.6 rebounds in 25.4 minutes.
