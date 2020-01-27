The Pistons list Rose as probable for Monday's game against the Cavaliers with a sore right knee.

Though the knee issue probably won't prevent Rose from suiting up, he'll likely see his playing time scaled back a little bit after he tied his season high with 37 minutes in Saturday's 121-111 overtime loss to the Nets. In addition to the extra period pushing up his minutes, Rose also benefited from the absence of Reggie Jackson (back), who was idle for the second half of the back-to-back set. Jackson will be available Monday, so Rose should at the very least see more time off the ball, even if he doesn't see a notable reduction in his minutes.