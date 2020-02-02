Play

Rose is questionable to return to Sunday's contest against Denver due to a left sore groin, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.

Rose reportedly exited Sunday's contest early with pain around his left groin, and he is officially questionable to return to the contest. Reggie Jackson will likely see most of the work at point guard for as long as Rose is unable to return against the Nuggets.

