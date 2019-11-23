Pistons' Derrick Rose: Questionable with foot soreness
Rose is questionable for Saturday's matchup against the Bucks due to left foot soreness, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
Rose presumably picked up the injury during Friday's win over Atlanta. If he ends up sidelined, Bruce Brown and Tim Frazier could see extra usage.
