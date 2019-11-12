Pistons' Derrick Rose: Quiet in return to lineup
Rose scored six points (3-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt) while adding five assists, three rebounds, two steals and a block in 20 minutes during Monday's 120-114 loss to the Timberwolves.
After missing the last four games with a hamstring strain, Rose returned to action but saw his fewest minutes and produced his fewest points so far this season. With Blake Griffin also now back in the Pistons' lineup and Luke Kennard emerging as a solid scoring option in the backcourt, Rose's usage could fade even once he's up to full speed.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...