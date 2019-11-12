Rose scored six points (3-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt) while adding five assists, three rebounds, two steals and a block in 20 minutes during Monday's 120-114 loss to the Timberwolves.

After missing the last four games with a hamstring strain, Rose returned to action but saw his fewest minutes and produced his fewest points so far this season. With Blake Griffin also now back in the Pistons' lineup and Luke Kennard emerging as a solid scoring option in the backcourt, Rose's usage could fade even once he's up to full speed.