Pistons' Derrick Rose: Remains out Monday
Rose (hip) will not play Monday against the Hornets, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
As expected, Rose will remain sidelined for a fifth consecutive game as he recovers from a strained left hip. Reggie Jackson and Bruce Brown should continue to handle the majority of point guard duties in his absence. Wednesday's game in Orlando will mark Rose's final chance to return before the All-Star break.
