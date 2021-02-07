Rose (personal) and the Pistons have agreed that a trade elsewhere would be best for both sides, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The Pistons are tied for the fewest wins (five) in the NBA. Moving on from 32-year-old Rose makes sense, as Detroit is in a full-scale rebuild and Rose still has enough in the tank to contribute to a competitive team. In 15 appearances this season, he's averaged 14.2 points, 4.2 assists, 1.9 rebounds and 1.2 steals. The Knicks are reportedly one team that has an interest in Rose.

