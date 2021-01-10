Rose (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Jazz, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
Rose will miss his second game of the season due to left knee soreness. In his absence, Delon Wright should pick up a larger role. Detroit has a few days off before its next game Wednesday against the Bucks, so Rose may only be limited to missing one game.
More News
-
Pistons' Derrick Rose: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Pistons' Derrick Rose: Practices Thursday, should play•
-
Pistons' Derrick Rose: Out with knee bruise•
-
Pistons' Derrick Rose: Logs 24 points, eight assists•
-
Pistons' Derrick Rose: Efficient off bench again•
-
Pistons' Derrick Rose: Nets 15 off bench•