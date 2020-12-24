Rose totaled 15 points (7-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-2 FT), six assists, two steals and a blocked shot across 27 minutes in Wednesday's 111-101 loss to the Timberwolves.

The ageless wonder was on point Wednesday while backing up Killian Hayes, who is the point guard of the future in Detroit. Hayes could stand to learn a thing or two by watching Rose as they share time at the point. One would expect Rose to gradually cede more and more time to the rookie as the season progresses, but he still registers as a playable fantasy option for the time being.