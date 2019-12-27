Rose had 15 points (6-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt), six assists, two rebounds and a steal during 21 minutes of action in the Pistons' 132-102 victory over the Wizards on Thursday night.

It was another day at the office for Rose, who is averaging 16.5 points and 6.0 assists per game this season. He looks healthy and flashed some vintage speed to beat the first half buzzer on a nice feed to Bruce Brown. Rose could've been in store for a bigger night had the Pistons not cruised to an easy win.