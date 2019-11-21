Pistons' Derrick Rose: Scores 18 off bench
Rose accounted for 18 points (5-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 8-9 FT), three rebounds, two assists and a steal in 24 minutes during Wednesday's loss against Chicago.
Rose surpassed double-figures for the second-straight game, returning to his usual form after a period in which he missed five-of-seven games. When he's been healthy, Rose has been fantastic this year. In 24.5 minutes across nine appearances, the veteran point guard's averaged 18.4 points, 5.8 assists and 1.8 rebounds while shooting 54.1 percent from the field, 37.5 percent from three and 89.7 percent from the line.
