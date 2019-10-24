Rose had 18 points (6-11 FG, 6-7 FT), nine assists and two rebounds in 27 minutes off the bench during the Pistons' 119-110 win over the Pacers on Wednesday.

Rose played seven more minutes than Reggie Jackson, who was dealing with a back injury prior to this game, and had a better production overall. Even if he continues to come off the bench, Rose should represent a reliable fantasy asset based on his expected playing time. The Pistons face the Hawks at home on Thursday.