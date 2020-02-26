Rose posted 20 points (6-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 7-7 FT), five assists, two rebounds and two steals in 27 minutes during Tuesday's 115-98 defeat at Denver.

Rose had his best performance of the current month based on his scoring totals, as he has reached the 20-point mark for the first time since Jan. 31, but the shooting woes have continued since he returned from the groin injury that forced him to miss five straight contests. In five games since returning to action, Rose is making just 32.8 percent of his shots and 14.3 percent of his three-point attempts.