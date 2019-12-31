Pistons' Derrick Rose: Scores 20 points
Rose had 20 points (8-17 FG, 1-2 3PT, 3-6 FT), four assists, one steal and one block in 26 minutes off the bench during Monday's 104-81 loss at the Jazz.
Rose might not be a starter, but that hasn't stopped him from scoring 20 or more points in five of his last 10 games, including each of the last two. Rose will continue coming off the bench for the Pistons even with Reggie Jackson (back) sidelined, but he has been one of the most productive bench scorers in the league this season. That alone should be enough to make him fantasy relevant across all formats.
