Rose had 21 points (8-21 FG, 1-5 3PT, 4-6 FT) and four rebounds in Monday's loss to Washington.

He didn't shoot the ball well, but Rose was still among the few bright spots for a Pistons team that combined to shoot just 42.7 percent from the floor. Rose has now scored at least 20 points in nine straight games dating back to Jan. 4.