Play

Rose had 21 points (8-21 FG, 1-5 3PT, 4-6 FT) and four rebounds in Monday's loss to Washington.

He didn't shoot the ball well, but Rose was still among the few bright spots for a Pistons team that combined to shoot just 42.7 percent from the floor. Rose has now scored at least 20 points in nine straight games dating back to Jan. 4.

More News
Our Latest Stories