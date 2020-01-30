Pistons' Derrick Rose: Scores 22 in another start
Rose recorded 22 points (9-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds and five assists in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 125-115 loss to the Nets.
Returning from a one-game absence due to right knee soreness, Rose produced an efficient scoring performance while making solid contributions in the rebounding and assist departments. He has scored at least 20 in 13 straight contests, and he's in the midst of by far his best month thus far this season here in January. He'll look to close out the month on a high note during Friday's tilt versus the Raptors.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...