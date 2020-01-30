Rose recorded 22 points (9-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds and five assists in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 125-115 loss to the Nets.

Returning from a one-game absence due to right knee soreness, Rose produced an efficient scoring performance while making solid contributions in the rebounding and assist departments. He has scored at least 20 in 13 straight contests, and he's in the midst of by far his best month thus far this season here in January. He'll look to close out the month on a high note during Friday's tilt versus the Raptors.