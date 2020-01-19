Pistons' Derrick Rose: Scores 27, dishes nine dimes
Rose recorded 27 points (12-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine assists, two rebounds and one steal in 26 minutes during Saturday's 136-103 win over the Hawks.
Rose was superb, finishing one dime shy of a double-double and amassing more points than minutes. He has scored at least 20 in eight straight games, and while there will likely be plenty of interest in Rose prior to the trade deadline, fantasy owners should probably be rooting for him to stay put.
More News
-
Pistons' Derrick Rose: Hits for 22 against Celtics•
-
Pistons' Derrick Rose: Starting Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Derrick Rose: Sixth straight with 20-plus points•
-
Pistons' Derrick Rose: Pops for 20 points again•
-
Pistons' Derrick Rose: Posts 27 points with five dimes•
-
Pistons' Derrick Rose: Scores game-winner•
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.