Rose recorded 27 points (12-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine assists, two rebounds and one steal in 26 minutes during Saturday's 136-103 win over the Hawks.

Rose was superb, finishing one dime shy of a double-double and amassing more points than minutes. He has scored at least 20 in eight straight games, and while there will likely be plenty of interest in Rose prior to the trade deadline, fantasy owners should probably be rooting for him to stay put.