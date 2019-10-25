Rose generated 27 points (11-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three assists, and one rebound in 25 minutes during Thursday's 117-100 loss to the Hawks.

Rose has been on fire through the first two regular season bouts, combining to score 45 points on just 27 field goal attempts. Moreover, Reggie Jackson (back) played just 15 minutes, earning just over two minutes in the second half before remaining on the bench for the rest of the contest. Rose has been significantly better than Jackson through the first two matchups, and if the latter continues to struggle or misses time due to injury it won't be surprising if Rose ends up being inserted into the starting lineup.