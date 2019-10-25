Pistons' Derrick Rose: Scores 27 points in Thursday's loss
Rose generated 27 points (11-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three assists, and one rebound in 25 minutes during Thursday's 117-100 loss to the Hawks.
Rose has been on fire through the first two regular season bouts, combining to score 45 points on just 27 field goal attempts. Moreover, Reggie Jackson (back) played just 15 minutes, earning just over two minutes in the second half before remaining on the bench for the rest of the contest. Rose has been significantly better than Jackson through the first two matchups, and if the latter continues to struggle or misses time due to injury it won't be surprising if Rose ends up being inserted into the starting lineup.
More News
-
Pistons' Derrick Rose: Scores 18 points off bench•
-
Pistons' Derrick Rose: Out Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Derrick Rose: Another strong scoring effort•
-
Pistons' Derrick Rose: Solid off bench in preseason debut•
-
Pistons' Derrick Rose: To sign with Pistons•
-
Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Undergoes successful surgery•
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Sleepers, busts
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings for Week 1
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...