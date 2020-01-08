Rose finished with 24 points (9-21 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three boards, seven assists and one steal in 31 minutes of a 115-113 win against the Cavaliers on Tuesday.

Rose finished with a team high point total in the contest, draining the game winner with 26 seconds left. Rose continued his impressive run with his third consecutive game of at least 20 points and his fifth time reaching that total in the last six games. He'll have a rematch with the Cavaliers on Thursday.