Pistons' Derrick Rose: Scores team-high 20 points
Rose produced 20 points (8-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists, three rebounds and one steal in 26 minutes during Saturday's 104-90 loss to the Bucks.
Rose came into Saturday under an injury cloud after an apparent foot injury suffered during Friday's victory. He looked fine during his 26 minutes, leading the Pistons with 20 points to go with a team-high six assists. He is likely to be on the injury report most nights and that is simply something we are going to have to live with. When on the floor, Rose is a 12-team asset, however, the missed games certainly impact his total value.
More News
-
Pistons' Derrick Rose: Should play Saturday•
-
Pistons' Derrick Rose: Questionable with foot soreness•
-
Pistons' Derrick Rose: Scores 18 off bench•
-
Pistons' Derrick Rose: Out for second half of back-to-back•
-
Pistons' Derrick Rose: Quiet in return to lineup•
-
Pistons' Derrick Rose: In starting lineup•
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...