Rose produced 20 points (8-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists, three rebounds and one steal in 26 minutes during Saturday's 104-90 loss to the Bucks.

Rose came into Saturday under an injury cloud after an apparent foot injury suffered during Friday's victory. He looked fine during his 26 minutes, leading the Pistons with 20 points to go with a team-high six assists. He is likely to be on the injury report most nights and that is simply something we are going to have to live with. When on the floor, Rose is a 12-team asset, however, the missed games certainly impact his total value.